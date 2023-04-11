Terry Rosengrants – September 7, 1944 – April 7, 2023
A celebration of life for former Lamar and Springfield, Colorado resident Terry Rosengrants will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023. A graveside burial will be held at 10:00 am at the Springfield Cemetery followed at 11:30 with a celebration of life at the Lamar United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristina Walker officiating. A gathering and lunch will follow the celebration in the Lamar United Methodist Church Great Hall.
Terry was born on September 7, 1944 in Walsh, Colorado to Edwin and Elizabeth (McAtee) Rosengrants and passed away on April 7, 2023 at KPC Promise Healthcare in Amarillo, Texas at the age of 78.
Terry grew up on the family farm in Edler, Colorado and attended a one-room school in Edler through junior high. Terry transferred “into town” and graduated from Springfield High School.
He worked as a ranch/farm hand in his early adult years. He also lived with his older sister Isabell and her husband Bob in La Junta briefly where he worked as a temp for the railroad. He was unable to get into the union and in a permanent position so he went back to the family farm.
Terry met Shirley Bamber through one of his childhood buddies. Chester’s girlfriend, Teri, had a cousin Shirley whom they set Terry up with. After a couple of double dates, Terry and Shirley fell head over heels for each other and were married in the fall of 1965.
Terry worked on Shirley’s family ranch after their marriage, where they established their first home together. The spring 1966 brought their first child Kerry along with a move to the town Lamar.
Terry found a job with the owner of the coming soon, Blue Spruce Motel where he helped finish construction of the motel and grounds. After completion of the motel, the job ended.
Terry’s next job was at Southeastern Colorado Co-op on the east edge of Lamar. Terry pumped gas, serviced vehicles and ran the filling station in the front of the store, as well as help with the back agricultural supply part of the store. On one particular day, Terry and his manager had a difference of opinions, which led to their parting of ways.
Terry had a brief unemployment period of 6 hours, and then he found his forever position of 42 years at the gas company. With that position, Terry wore the uniforms of Plateau Natural Gas, which then changed to People’s Natural Gas, Enron, Greeley Gas Company and finally, Atmos. Terry and Shirley added their second child, Amy, during this time in the fall of 1971. Both Kerry and Amy grew up with their Dad wearing the various, but consistent, gas company uniform. Terry started as a welder’s helper, shortly after that he took on the additional responsibilities of back-hoe operator. Terry transferred over to service technician based out of the main business office. Over the years as Service technician, Terry’s duties included: New service turn-ons, turn-offs, meter installation, appliance installation, appliance repair, meter reading, meter site maintenance, gas leak locate, pipe line surveys, on call after hours service, last notice contact before shutoff and collections.
After the death of his bride and most of his peers had retired, Terry went back home to Springfield, Colorado where he was the sole provider for Atmos in town until his retirement.
Terry was a veteran of the Army National Guard Reserves, where he received Professional Marksman designation, was a cook and Culinary Specialist. The flood of 1965 found Terry in Holly for local aid efforts.
Terry was a certified Red Cross first aid instructor and taught and certified employees of the gas company in Lamar and surrounding communities. Terry was a member of the Jaycees, and the Oddfellows Lodge, but his true passion was self-labeled as “dumbin”. Terry described this as the endless pursuit of finding, collecting and organizing discarded or auctioned materials. Then envisioning, creating, collecting and sharing rugged art and machines with others. Many got recruited and included in these endeavors of ‘dinkin’ around’, his sense of humor and being picked on.
He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Rosengrants, his parents and siblings Norma, Isobelle “Izzy”, Bill Ed, Otto “Joe”.
Terry is survived by his children Kerry (Sandy) Rosengrants of Evans, CO and Amy (Mike) Smith of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Scott (Madeleine) Rosengrants, Joseph Rosengrants, Tony Rosengrants, Kreslyn Smith and Brookelyn Smith.
Terry will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar United Methodist Church either directly or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
