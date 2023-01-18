Lillian Laney – July 29, 1957 – January 14, 2023
Russ Baldwin | Jan 18, 2023 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Lillian Laney will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Inurnment will take place at Fort Lyon National Cemetery at a later date. Those that knew Lillian would understand her request for those in attendance to come in tie-dye and jeans.
Lillian F. Laney passed away in Las Animas, Colorado on January 14, 2023 at the age of 65. She was born on July 29, 1957 in El Dorado, Kansas to William and Wilma Jean (McElhiney) Kimberlin.
Lillian grew up in Chase County, Kansas. She graduated from Elmdale Schools and continued her education at Kansas State University. Lillian was united in marriage to Terry Laney on December 13, 1974. This union was blessed with one son, Harley. The family relocated frequently, following Terry’s job with the Railroad, until they settled in Las Animas, Colorado in 1980. Lillian worked as a substitute teacher, prison guard, and massage therapist. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, tie dye, collecting skulls, and loved people. Lillian was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Southside Club.
Lillian is survived by her son, Harley Laney of Las Animas, Colorado; her companion, Roy Barnhart, as well as many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Terry Laney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Auxiliary in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
