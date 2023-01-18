David Alan Lange – March 18, 1966 – January 7, 2023
David Alan Lange was born on March 18, 1966 in Illinois to Rodney and Laura (Busse) Lange. He passed away in Las Animas, Colorado on January 7, 2023 at the age of 56. Per David’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled.
David is survived by his mother, Laura Lange and brother, Todd (Brenda) Lange. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney Lange.
Arrangements are under the care of Horber Funeral Chapel. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
