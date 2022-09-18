Pedestrian Bridge Construction Underway for Ft. Bent Canal
Russ Baldwin | Sep 18, 2022
Some basic construction work is now underway at Lamar Community College, using funds from a last year’s $200,000 CDOT Grant to the City of Lamar. The plans call for a pedestrian bridge which will span the Fort Bent Canal and provide easier and safer access for college students to connect to businesses on South Main Street.
Discussion with that state agency began in 2019 under the state’s TAP, Transportation Alternative Program. The project coincides with the final construction of a concrete roadway for South Main Street. The bridge is on the east side of the highway, adjacent to the Blue Spruce Motel and the north end of the Lamar Community College parking lot.
