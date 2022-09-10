10 Year Observance of 9/11 Tribute Set for September 10th
Russ Baldwin | Sep 03, 2022 | Comments 0
A decade ago, several dozen people came together on the north steps of the Prowers County Courthouse at an invitation from veteran, Doug Harbour, to reflect on the tragedy of September 11, 2001 and to honor our military veterans, first responders and the memory of those who perished on that day. Harbour has continued to work to increase the scope of the annual event ever since.
This Saturday, September 10th, will mark the 10th anniversary of that event with a day of celebration and observance, beginning with a 10am parade along 6th Street in Lamar and culminating in several events at the Prowers County Fairgrounds.
The Hall of Honor will be open to the public following the parade at 11am and a noon BBQ at the fairgrounds will offer a free meal to First Responders and Armed Forces members. Vendors will also have items for sale and display. The formal tribute ceremony will begin at 1pm at the fairgrounds with area school kids who will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance as well as speeches from Terri Clinton, the commander of the American Legion, Department of Colorado and Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams. A musical highlight will be featured with the appearance of area county-western recording star, Clare Dunn who will perform the National Anthem along with some of her recordings. She will also be on hand for a ‘meet and greet’ through a portion of the afternoon. A presentation of Quilts of Honor will be given to a number of area veterans who served their country in various capacities.
Harbour is passing the reins of coordinating the event to Terry Comer this year. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of this project and am happy to have seen it grow over the past decade, but it’s time for the committee to bring in some younger persons so we can continue to celebrate in future years,” Harbour told this reporter several months ago when the change was announced.
