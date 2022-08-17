Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, Week Ending 8-14-2022
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
High temperatures and limited moisture continued to plague the state last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 58 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 4 percentage points from the previous week. Twenty-seven percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, down 4 percentage points from last week. Extreme drought conditions are
affecting 5 percent of the State, unchanged from last week.
In northwestern counties, monsoonal rains are delaying hay harvest, but providing good moisture for pastures and rangeland. Reporters in Grand and Routt Counties state grasshoppers continue to have a detrimental effect on pastures, and grass die-off is expected in some areas. In northeastern and east central counties, limited to no precipitation was received last week as drought conditions worsen in the northeastern corner of the State.
Areas of Phillips and Sedgwick Counties are now being affected by exceptional drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Above average temperatures continue, with temperatures reaching above 100 degrees late in the week in many counties. Reporters noted the summer crops are showing signs of stress from high temperatures and limited moisture. In southwestern counties, temperatures in the high-90’s and limited moisture continue to deplete crop conditions. A reporter in Mesa County stated irrigation water is getting short and limits are in place.
In the San Luis Valley, the second cutting of alfalfa hay progressed quickly last week due to warm, dry weather. Reporters note the barley and potato crops continue to develop well, and harvest of seed potatoes should begin in the next couple weeks. County reports note livestock are in good condition, but rangeland and pastures are starting to dry out. In southeastern counties, sporadic moisture events have provided short term relief to drought conditions. Areas of Crowley and Las Animas Counties received over half an inch of moisture last week, while the rest of the district remained primarily dry.
Stored feed supplies were rated 18 percent very short, 27 percent short, 54 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 85 percent average and 15 percent light. Cattle death loss was 2 percent heavy, 92 percent average, and 6 percent light.
