Colorado Crop Progress/Condition Report, July 10, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jul 11, 2022 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Winter wheat harvest advanced in more counties across the State last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
Statewide, the winter wheat crop was rated 16 percent good to excellent, compared to 54 percent good to excellent last year and 50 percent on average. Fifty-three percent of the winter wheat crop is rated poor to very poor, compared to 18 percent last year and 22 percent on average.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 83 percent of the State is under drought conditions, down 3 percentage points from the previous week. Forty-five percent of the State is experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions, unchanged from last week. Extreme drought conditions are affecting 5 percent of the State, down 1 percentage point from last week. In northeastern and east central counties, winter wheat matured quickly, and harvest became more widespread. Precipitation was scattered with some areas receiving more than two inches of moisture, while others remained dry. Areas of Washington and Yuma Counties received almost two inches of rain last week, while Phillips and Sedgwick Counties barely received ¼ inch of moisture.
Reporters noted that many producers are swathing the wheat crop due to wheat stem sawfly. A reporter in Morgan County noted that hail, heavy rain, and strong winds were present last week. In southwestern counties, localized flash floods were experienced in some areas, but other areas received no moisture. County reports noted irrigation water has been cut, adversely affecting irrigated hay producers who expect fewer cuttings this year as well as livestock producers with irrigated pasture. In the San Luis Valley, scattered showers and average temperatures were experienced last week. The overall dryer weather helped alfalfa harvest, but harvest is still behind normal.
The potato crop is developing well, and barley heading made significant progress last week. According to county reports, the quality of some barley fields is being assessed due to frost damage. In southeastern counties, moisture continues to improve crop and rangeland conditions. Areas of Bent and Otero Counties received over an inch of precipitation, while southern Baca County received over two inches of rain last week. Winter wheat harvest is virtually complete in the area.
Stored feed supplies were rated 4 percent very short, 25 percent short, 70 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 98 percent average and 2 percent light. Cattle death loss was 1 percent heavy, 83 percent average, and 16 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: