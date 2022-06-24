Jesse J. Camacho – June 17, 1944 – June 19, 2022
A Memorial Mass for lifelong Lamar resident, Jesse J. Camacho will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 8, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rite of committal will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Per Jesse’s request cremation has taken place.
Jesse was born on June 17, 1944 at Lamar, Colorado to Manuel Camacho and Petra Ontiveros and passed away on June 19, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his father Manuel Camacho, mother Petra Nunez, son Joshua Camacho, brother Ray Camacho, sister Mary (Rosie) Sanchez, nieces Debra Camacho and Marlene Camacho and nephew Ronnie Camacho.
Jesse is survived by his children, Jenny (Joe) Horak, Jesse Ray (Terrie) Camacho, Matt Camacho, Lucy Camacho, Jeremy (Renee) Camacho and Monica (Jacob) Martinez; grandchildren Jesse (Kate) Vasquez, Jeremy (Yvette) Vasquez, Santana (Tyler Trumble) Horak, Emily Camacho, Michael Schemahorn, Chantel Law, Jeremy Camacho, Elijah Camacho, Miranda Camacho, Andrew Martinez, Alyssa Martinez and Ayisha Martinez. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Ember Vasquez, Paisley Vasquez, Reina Vasquez, Alycia Vasquez, Joaquin Vasquez, Jesus Vasquez, Morris J. Horak-Trumble, Ryann Schemahorn, Jaden Schemahorn-Cassell, Aurora Camacho and Joshua Camacho, siblings Johnny (Donna) Camacho, Joe (Connie) Camacho, Manuel Camacho Jr., and Mary Jane (Thomas) Torres as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
