Colorado CROP PRODUCTION – JUNE 2022

COLORADO HIGHLIGHTS
Winter wheat production in Colorado, based on conditions as of June 1, 2022, is forecast at 44.80 million bushels, according to the
June 1 Agricultural Yield Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service,
USDA. This forecast is down 10 percent from the May 1 forecast and 36 percent below the 69.56 million bushel crop produced last
year. Estimated acreage for harvest, at 1.60 million acres, is unchanged from May 1 and 280,000 acres less than the 1.88 million acres
harvested in 2021. As of June 1, the average yield is forecast at 28.0 bushels per acre, 3.0 bushels per acre below the May 1 forecast and
9.0 bushels per acre below last year’s final yield.
As of May 29, Colorado’s winter wheat crop condition was rated 27 percent very poor, 20 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 17 percent good,
and 1 percent excellent, compared with 4 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 35 percent fair, 41 percent good, and 9 percent excellent
last year.
UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Winter wheat production is forecast at 1.18 billion bushels, up 1 percent from the May 1 forecast but down 7 percent from 2021. As of
June 1, the United States yield is forecast at 48.2 bushels per acre, up 0.3 bushel from last month but down 2.0 bushels from last year’s
average yield of 50.2 bushels per acre. Hard Red Winter production, at 582 million bushels, is down 1 percent from last month. Soft
Red Winter, at 358 million bushels, is up 1 percent from the May forecast. White Winter, at 242 million bushels, is up 5 percent from
last month. Of the White Winter production, 15.6 million bushels are Hard White and 226 million bushels are Soft White.
Production of Durum wheat in Arizona and California is forecast at a collective 8.79 million bushels, down 3 percent from last month
but up 28 percent from last year.
For a full copy of the Crop Production report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov
