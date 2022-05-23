Regional Collaboration Yields 83 New Homes
Russ Baldwin | May 23, 2022 | Comments 0
Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development (SECED), Southern Colorado Economic Development District (SCEDD), 4Points Funding, and Bywater Development LLC are pleased to announce the groundbreaking for High Prairie Homes, a southeast Colorado workforce housing development project, May 25 at 1:30 p.m., Las Animas, Colorado, at Memorial Field (just east of the John Rawlings Museum).
The following individuals are expected to speak: Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director, SECED; Michael Yerman, Senior Planner, SCEDD; Joel Wisian, Developer, High Prairie Homes; Stephanie Copeland, Partner, 4Points Funding; Fallon Miller, Department of Local Affairs, Representative; Rod Pelton, State Representative (D64); Kari Linker, Regional Director, Senator Hickenlooper; Renee Martinez, Regional Representative, Senator Bennet; Tom Grasmick, Board Chair, SECED; and Amanda Leck, Executive Director, Bent County Development Foundation.
Housing in the southeastern plains of Colorado has been a long-standing issue in crisis. The immediacy of this need was made clear when SCEDD hosted public meetings across the region as a step in completing the five-year comprehensive economic development strategies. The lack of housing was a “weakness” and “threat” across the region. It was mentioned over and over that communities could not recruit/hire teachers, first responders, skilled medical staff, and retail workers due to the lack of affordable housing within a reasonable diving distance to the job site.
Collaborative conversations began in haste. Boards of county commissioners and municipal governments were contacted concerning the lack of workforce housing and possible solutions. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was a huge part of that solution. Municipalities and counties pledged a percentage of their ARPA funding to the developing plan to build affordable housing across the region.
Bywater Development, LLC, who had experience in developing workforce housing, was awarded the contract to work with SECED and SCEDD to complete the project. Collectively, sixteen municipal governments, six boards of county commissioners, two nonprofits and a builder found common ground to build 83 new homes – 17 single family homes and 33 duplexes, owned
by 4Points Funding, who specializes in workforce development projects located in Opportunity Zones.
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Consumer Issues • County • Events • Featured • Housing • Media Release • Utilities
About the Author: