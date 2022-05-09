Nellie Marie Ellenberger – November 13, 1934 – May 6, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Nellie Marie Ellenberger, affectionately known to her family and friends as Marie will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel. A private family interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery.
Per Marie’s request there will be no visitation.
Marie was born on November 13, 1934 at Florence, Alabama to Arthur and Genevieve (Schroeder) Oakes and passed away on May 6, 2022 at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ellenberger, her parents Arthur and Genevieve Oakes, son Mark Arthur Ellenberger, daughter Marti Ferris and grandson Clint Ferris.
Marie is survived by her children Julie (Mike) Cook of Rye, CO, Teresa (Jake) Jacobs of Littleton, CO, Susie (Paul) Smith of Coral Springs, FL and Eric (Shannon) Ellenberger of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Kaycee Ellenberger and Koree Ellenberger both of Lamar, Laura (Brian) Mock of Chapel Hill, NC, Shon Cook of Berthod, CO, Kat (Keenan) Jacobs of Camano Island, WA, Derek (Alexis) Keeler of Seattle, WA, John Jacobs of Denver, CO, Bryson (Emily) Jacobs of Montgomery, TX and Blake Ferris of Wiggins, CO as well as five great-grandchildren . She is also survived by her brother Jim Oakes of Oceanside, CA as well as numerous other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 2315 Bott Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80904, Alta Vista Charter School at 8785 CR LL, Lamar, CO 81052 and/or Lamar Hope Center at 200 N. 10th St., Lamar, CO 81052 either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
