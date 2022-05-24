Jarrod J. Thomeczek – October 21, 1980 – May 23, 2022
A come and go celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Jarrod J. Thomeczek, will be held at a later date at Jarrod’s home.
Per Jarrod’s request cremation will take place.
Jarrod was born on October 21, 1980 at Lamar, Colorado to Elsie (Vargas) Thomeczek and passed away on May 23, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 41.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents John and Rosie Alba and uncles Mark Vargas and John E Alba.
Jarrod is survived by his children Araya Thomeczek and Jarrod Thomeczek, Jr. both of the family home in Lamar, his mother Elsie Thomeczek of Lamar, CO; siblings Tina Hyatt of Pueblo, CO, Robin Thomeczek of Lamar, CO and Kindra Blackmon of Thornton, CO and nieces and nephews Joshua Hyatt, Destiny Hyatt, Evan Casillas, Robin Gabriel Thomeczek, Ryan Thomeczek, Aspyn Thomeczek, Haylee LaRue and Rylee LaRue. He is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jarrod J. Thomeczek Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
