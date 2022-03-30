Shara Turnbull – December 21, 1941 – March 9, 2022
A memorial service for Shara Turnbull will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado. Inurnment will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery.
Shara Lee (Clutter) Turnbull was born on December 21, 1941, in Worland, Wyoming to George Horace and Helen Marie (Lee) Clutter. She passed away on March 9, 2022, in Colorado Springs at the age of 80.
Shara is known as being kind, caring, loving, and generous. She had the virtue of patience. Shara was a collector of knickknacks and loved to sit and visit with her friends and family.
Shara is survived by her nine nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; four sisters-in-law; and numerous friends; as well as two stepchildren, Jerry and Sharon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Turnbull; and brothers, William, Keith, Galen, and Bernie.
