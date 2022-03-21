Ramona “Mona” Casillas – August 17, 1966 – March 18, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for former Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Pueblo, Colorado will be held at10:00AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Steven Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.
Mona was born on August 17, 1966 at Yakima, Washington to Joe Gonzales and passed away on March 18, 2022 at the Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, Colorado at the age of 55.
She is preceded in death by her father Joe Gonzales; siblings Johnny, Jesse and Annabelle Gonzales and grandmother Frances Gonzales.
Mona is survived by her husband Eustaquio Casillas of the family home in Pueblo, CO; children Michelle Gonzales and Johnny (Amber) Gonzales, Josh Willhite, Evan Casillas, Angel (Jasmyn) Casillas all of Pueblo, CO; grandchildren Delijah, Nevaeh, Jezavier, Donaven, Nayveon, J’Ciahna, Jisel, Izrael, Meech, Gabriel, Katalina, baby Johnny, Denver, Jayden, Aracelia and Zemiriah. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Clark and JoAn Navarro both of Denver, CO and Louie Gonzales of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
