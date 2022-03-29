Council Covers Comprehensive Meeting Agenda
Russ Baldwin | Mar 29, 2022 | Comments 0
The Lamar City Council announced it will hold an informal breakfast session for the general public at Rivals on South Main Street on Wednesday, April 6th at 7am. City Administrator, Rob Evans, will continue his Wednesday coffee conversation meetings on April 13th at Dunkin Donuts, the 20th at Daylight Donuts and on April 27th at Brew Unto Others. Evans and Lamar Police Chief, Kyle Miller, told the council during its March 28th session, additional work is underway for a revision to the city’s parking ordinance pertaining to semi-trucks and a public hearing will be held after the council has reviewed the new language. Evans said the WHO Blue Building is now being dismantled by city work crews, making way for ground clearing for the ARBY’s fast-food franchise. Tress Langston, the local contractor for the project, said expected strong winds could delay his crew’s efforts for the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, just up the road, construction work on the future Cobblestone Motel becomes more visible. Work on the 54-room, three-story motel is making more progress now that construction crews finished moving the old sewer line to another location.
The council proclaimed April 14th as Arbor Day and April 10th through the 16th as Arbor Week. A special day was aside in 1872 for the planting of trees in communities across the country. Lamar received the 2021 Tree City USA award, presented by City Tree Board member, Kim Van Hook. She invited the council to the annual 5th grader, tree-planting events at Escondido Park and Willow Creek Park on April 14th and said the board still has an opening for membership.
Tamela Williams and Ryann Wollert from the Prowers County Public Health Department, briefed the council regarding Naloxone or Narcan, a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an individual undergoing a life threatening, opioid drug overdose. The life-saving drug can be administered by anyone over the age of 18 who has taken a fifteen minute instruction course provided by the Department.
The Sand and Sage Round-Up, Wild West BBQ Committee received permission for an overnight parking request at Willow Creek Park for the 18th year they are hosted the event. Overnight camping for contestants will be allowed for Thursday, May 5th and Friday, May 6th and the event will be held through that Saturday.
Ron Cook, organizer of the annual Rod Run and Car Show, received approval for his overnight parking request for the 26th anniversary of his event which coincides with Lamar Days, May 21st. Overnight accommodations will be permitted for any vendors who wish to stay overnight. The traditional No Booze Cruise with Cops Rod Run will be held on Friday evening from Sonic Drive-In, a fundraising event to support the Lamar Fire Department’s annual fireworks display.
Two applications to the Lamar Historic Preservation Board were approved for three open seats. Jacob Peterson and Roger Schmer will each serve for three-year terms ending in March 2025. A public hearing will be held on April 25th for a subdivision request for property designated Langston Heights.
The Home Store was the sole bidder for purchasing and maintenance of the annual display of flowers in the Main Street planters. Their bid was $19,650 for the service which will run from May to October. Funding for the cost comes from the city budget and from Lamar Partnership Incorporated. The bid will be awarded following a contract review by the city attorney. As this will be a turn-key project, it eliminates the necessity of hiring individuals to provide watering and weeding services, stated Rick Akers, Parks and Rec Director.
The Lamar Police Department will provide security for the annual after prom party at the Lamar Community Building between midnight and 3am on May 1st for a fee of $240. Police Chief Kyle Miller received permission from the council to apply for the Colorado POST grant for $5,603.61 for mandated training equipment. The city also approved the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for a $5,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment which will be used for soccer goals and benches for the fields at Escondido Park.
The council approved documentation needed to appoint Dr. Jeremy DeWall to represent this region of Colorado and act as local medical director for the city’s ambulance service and EMT’s. The medical director will perform guideline reviews, trainings, quality assurance reviews and order medical supplies and controlled medications. The new contract will go into effect on April 1st.
Because there is only one dealer in this region that carries a compactor needed by the city’s sanitation department, the council was able to forego bidding for the equipment and purchased the compactor from Wagner Equipment in Lamar. The council’s purchasing policies, according to City Treasurer, Kristin McCrea, allow the city treasurer to forego a bid submission when there is only one firm capable of providing a particular service or commodity. The particular Caterpillar unit is the only American owned and manufactured currently available in Colorado. She said another advantage for this purchase is as Wagner is a local drop site, there would be no shipping charges associated with delivery of part replacements.
The council went into executive session for a personnel matter and in a separate matter, to receive legal advice on questions before the council pertaining to the recent District Court ruling on the November 2, 2021 marijuana ballot questions. The council has called a special work session and meeting at 6pm on April 11th to discuss the direction the council will take following the March 24th court ruling on the ballot initiatives.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured
About the Author: