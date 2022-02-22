Zonta Annual Rose Day, March 8th
Russ Baldwin | Feb 22, 2022 | Comments 0
The Zonta Club of Prowers County will sponsor its 18th annual Rose Day on Tuesday, March 8th this year. This event encourages all of us to recognize the efforts of local individuals to help change the status of women and girls throughout our community and the world. All monies raised from this project go towards our scholarship fund for both traditional and non-traditional women in our community.
The purchase of a rose for $6 is an inexpensive way to show appreciation to both men and women who work to improve the status of women in our community. We hope you will order for friends and loved ones. All roses will be delivered by Zonta members on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.
This is truly a “feel good” and worthwhile project. Many Zonta members delivering roses have remarked on how receiving a Zonta yellow rose has certainly put a smile on so many faces! All orders, with payment, should be returned to Zonta Rose Day, P.O. Box 1124, Lamar, CO, 81052 by Monday, March 1st, 2022. We cannot process orders without the payment. Please feel free to contact a Zonta member with any questions.
Sincerely,
Estelle Pelley
Zonta Club of Prowers County President
Rose Day Committee Chairwoman
Jane Felter
Filed Under: City of Lamar • County • Featured • History • Media Release
About the Author: