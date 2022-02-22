PEP Plans to Add Capacity with Associate Director
Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) has announced that will begin a search for an Associate Director. The quest for a dynamic individual with a commitment to rural communities who is interested in learning and growing with PEP to increase economic prosperity and wellbeing for Prowers County and its cities, towns, business community, and citizens begins immediately.
“Growing PEP’s capacity will allow us to be more proactive in how we serve our existing business community and recruit additional business and industry,” explained PEP President Dr. Linda Lujan, “we are pleased to be making this step forward in serving Prowers County and grateful to member governments and businesses that are investing in us.”
The Associate Director will work in tandem with, and report to, the Executive Director Cheryl Sanchez. PEP’s economic development team will provide high level assistance to promote new jobs, assist existing businesses, collaborate with stakeholders on collective challenges, champion Prowers County to internal and external entities and foster an entrepreneurial culture in Prowers County and Southeast Colorado.
Unlike most small organizations, there is a clear opportunity for professional growth at PEP. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to transition into the Executive Director position within three years.
For additional information on qualifications, compensation, benefits and how to apply, go to PEP’s website at www.prowerspep.org or contact PEP President Linda Lujan (linda.lujan@lamarcc.edu) or Vice-President Rick Robbins (rick@comills.com) or contact the PEP office at 719.931.2144 or director@prowerspep.org.
Prowers Economic Prosperity (PEP) is a 501(C)3 non-profit organization with an established plan for stimulating growth and investment in Prowers County, Colorado. PEP is dedicated to supporting existing businesses and developing new ones for the purpose of expanding our economy and providing employment opportunities. It is also committed to partnering with aligning organizations to eliminate existing conditions that impede business growth.
