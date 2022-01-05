“Santa for Seniors” Brings More Than Just Gifts to Lamar Estates and the Legacy.
Russ Baldwin | Jan 05, 2022 | Comments 0
The afternoon of Thursday, December 23rd, The Cornerstone Resource Center and Lamar High School Rotary Interact Club delivered gifts to the residents of Lamar Estates and the Legacy care facilities here in Lamar.
Niyati Castaneda from LHS Interact club and Rick Robbins, board member of The Cornerstone and a member of Lamar Rotary, visited with residents as they passed out gifts that had been gathered and wrapped by Jenni Mortimeyer and her team of helpers at The Cornerstone.
Many of the residents expressed their sincere thank you for the gifts, but the warmest showing of appreciation was given to Niyati and Rick for taking the time to come and visit. As more than one resident exclaimed; “Thank you for the gift and it is so wonderful that you took the time to come see us!”
Rick noted; Niyati and I discussed our experience today and think that the LHS Interact club and other clubs for that matter should dedicate some time visiting our seniors. There is a wealth of knowledge and stories to be heard and finding that as nice as it was to receive a gift, it was our time they cherished the most.
As much as we can, our community needs to remember our seniors have been more isolated than most of us these past 2 years and need a small amount of our time to make them feel a part of and relevant to our community.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Media Release • Youth
About the Author: