Prowers Journal April 2021 Year-in-Review
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2021
Bill to Ban the Use of Discriminatory Mascots Passes Senate
The Senate passed SB21-116, a bill sponsored by Senator Jessie Danielson that will prohibit the use of American Indians as mascots in Colorado public schools.
“Not only have Indigenous Peoples had their homeland stolen but their culture has been continually trivialized and appropriated,” said Senator Danielson (D-Wheat Ridge). “For decades schools and sports teams have used degrading imagery as mascots – calling themselves the “Savages,” “Reds,” or “Indians”. Not only is this practice harmful and offensive, but it is in direct defiance of requests from Indigenous Coloradans, who have demanded for years that these derogatory mascots be discontinued. It’s time that we listen to Native leaders and end this practice.”
Specifically, the bill prohibits any K-12 school or institution of higher education in Colorado from using an American Indian mascot after June 1, 2022. A failure to comply would result in a one-time $25,000 fine for the school district or charter school institute and subsequent monthly fines for institutions of higher education. These fines would then be collected in the State Education Fund.
The Lamar Re-2 School District Board of Education began taking steps to address the new mandate, facing a choice of both a new mascot and logo or one or the other.
Recreational Sales of Marijuana Proponents Begin Work
Will recreational marijuana be able to be legally sold in Lamar? A petition may be circulating to determine if there’s sufficient interest among registered voters to have the question placed on the City of Lamar’s November ballot. SoCo, a cannabis retail company with interests in the state, is undertaking the task of circulating the petition, according to Lamar City Administrator, Steve Kil. The number of signatures will help the company determine if there’s enough interest in retail sales to move forward to have the question assigned to the ballot. The company will bear the cost of developing the ballot question. This move does not involve the City of Lamar and is a private enterprise with no ties to any city funding, a point stressed by Kil and Lamar Mayor, Kirk Crespin, during the council’s bi-monthly meeting on April 12th.
Dollar General Bid Nixed in Holly Trustees Vote
The Holly Trustees, by a six to nothing vote, decided not to accept a $70,000 bid from Vaquero Ventures – Dollar General for frontage property owned by the Town. Action on Resolution 2021-9 was a portion of the agenda for the April 7th Trustees meeting. The town had put out a bid on the property identified as the Swafford-Johnson, Block 3, Lots 1-32, approximately 2.57 acres that had frontage accessibility along Highway 50, east of town between South Johnson and South McMurtry Streets.
The franchise firm for Dollar General had made an offer on the property which was sized at 60,000 square feet and was considered as surplus property by the Town of Holly. The Trustees called a special meeting on Thursday, March 11th and during the public hearing, heard from the majority of citizens who spoke and voiced their opposition to the development of the new store. Holly Town Clerk, Megan Jara, said that at present, a portion of the property will be viewed as a site for a water treatment center to serve the community.
Here Comes Scooters
A Scooters coffee shop will be coming to Lamar in the near future. “I think it will be up in under 90 days, perhaps seven to eight weeks, once they get going,” remarked Dale Willhite of Holly, the owner of the new franchise.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday morning, April 1st at the parking lot due south of the Cow Palace Inn. Scooters will be situated basically off the intersection of North Main Street and a new road being constructed, called Sword Street. The new roadway will run west from North Main and will be located between the Lamar Inn and Cow Palace Inn. This is also a location for a proposed tentative motel which will operate under the Cobblestone Inn banner.
The May Ranch of Lamar has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award®.
The May Ranch is owned and operated by the Dallas and Brenda May family of Prowers County. The conservation practices that the Mays have implemented on their cattle ranch have improved the wildlife habitat, water quality and grass and soil health. The award, given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, recognizes ranchers, farmers, and forestland owners who inspire others with their voluntary conservation efforts on private, working lands.
The Mays will be presented with the award on Monday, June 21 at the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 Annual Convention held at the Double Tree by Hilton in Grand Junction.
In Colorado the award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
