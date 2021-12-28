Provider Addition to Prowers Medical Center Clinic-PRESS RELEASE
Russ Baldwin | Dec 28, 2021 | Comments 0
(Lamar, CO) December 27, 2021 –
Prowers Medical Center is pleased to announce the addition of three (3) Providers to our Family Medicine and Women’s Health Care Team!
Sandra (Sandy) Summers, DNP, a friendly and familiar face to the community, has joined the Health Care Team at Prowers Medical Center Clinic.
She joins us as a highly motivated, committed, and experienced Clinician, Nurse Educator & Leader, with a background in Nursing Regulation. Sandy has demonstrated success in providing quality patient care in alignment with current evidence-based practice, nursing philosophy, organizational standards, and legal regulations. She will serve our practice well as a clinician, educator, mentor, and nurse leader and will be an excellent role model for undergraduate and graduate students as well as faculty, staff, and peers.
Sandy has an impressive educational background completing her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), a Master’s degree and is ANCC Board Certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Sandy will begin her practice at the Prowers Medical Center Clinic located at 403 Kendall Drive on or around January 10, 2022.
Christine Martinez, MSN, APRN, FNP-C is a compassionate new graduate as a Family Nurse Practitioner with 14 years of comprehensive experience in a variety of health care settings. She has strong clinical skills enhanced by a natural ability to build rapport with patients and families. Christine completed her Master of Science with Graduate Honors in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Regis University in Denver, Colorado in August 2021. She looks forward to managing both common and complex medical conditions in patients of all ages in Southeast Colorado. She believes this opportunity will be the perfect fit for her as she embarks on a career as a Family Nurse Practitioner. Christine will join the Team at Prowers Medical Center Clinic in February 2022.
Dr. Rebecca Cisneros, OB/GYN Physician has provided her written intent to join the health care team at Prowers Medical Center and is excited for the opportunity and the “fit” that she felt during her visit to our facility and the community. Dr. Cisneros completed her Degree of Medicine at Ross University School of Medicine Dominica in 2015 and her Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency in 2019 at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center NYCHHC in New York.
We believe that her experience, qualifications, positive energy, and desire to join our team will be a tremendous complement to our clinic practice and the community as a whole as we work to redesign and rebuild our Obstetrics and Gynecology service lines. The addition of Dr. Cisneros to our team will allow for a consistent OB/GYN Physician rotation between Dr. Cisneros and Dr. Christian Korkis creating continuity for our patients. Dr. Cisneros will join our team in March 2022.
The focus of care at Prowers Medical Center is to provide accessible, family-oriented health care. The addition of these Providers to our Health Care Team helps to expand our primary care base and enhances our ability to provide improved customer service, specialized care, convenience, and safe quality patient care.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Prowers Medical Center Clinic at 719-336-6767.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Employment • Featured • Health • Media Release
About the Author: