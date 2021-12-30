Margaret “Marge” May – February 22, 1936 – December 28, 2021
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Margaret May, affectionately known as Marge will be held at 2:00PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Bon May officiating.
Per Marge’s request cremation will take place and inurnment will be held in early summer in 2022 at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, New Jersey.
Marge was born on February 22, 1936 at Long Branch, New Jersey to Gaetano and Angela Maria (Avallone) Ferraro and passed away on December 28, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 85.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Angelo (Lovey) Ferraro, Mary Ferraro, Peter (Angelina) Ferraro and Tony (Jeanne) Ferraro and nephew Guy Ferraro.
Marge is survived by her children Angela (Terry) Woodward of Lamar, CO, Alex (Audrey) May of Westminster, CO and Diana (Tony DeCesaro) May of Colorado Springs, CO; seven grandchildren, Tyrel, Michael, Jeff, Taryn, Tianne, RiAnna and Anthony and seven great-grandchildren Jackson, Wyatt, Bennett, Remington, Cooper, Ember and Brixton. She is also survived by her brother Lou (Carmela) Ferraro of New Jersey as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.
While Marge loves flowers, she asked that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Susan G. Komen of Colorado either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
