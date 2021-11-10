COVID-19 Update, Week of November 10, 2021 – PCPHE
Russ Baldwin | Nov 10, 2021 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment reports the Test Positivity Rate for COVID-19 cases has dropped to 10.49% from 14.03% rate from last week. The number of cases reported in the past seven days from November 3rd is 76 with seven being vaccinated and 137 cases have been reported in the past fourteen days and of those, 13 had been vaccinated.
The number of current cases is 1,814 up from 1,677 the previous week and hospitalizations increased by one to 120. The number of deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by two, up to 32.
The 30-39 age group reports the most cases, at approximately 275 followed by 10-19 and 60-69 groups and just under 250 cases.
WALK-IN VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
- Friday 11/12/2021 from 12:00PM-4:00PM
- Thursday 11/18/2020 from 8:30AM-11:30AM and 1:30PM-4:00PM
You should get a booster dose if you:
- If you received Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose at least six months after your second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster. If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose at least two months after your first dose, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- As of 11/07/2021, 51.1% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine, up from 50.7% last week.
- Pfizer has been approved for Emergency Use Authorization in those ages 5-11! This remains our best tool to stop this pandemic! Call us or your child’s healthcare provider for further information.
TESTING
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. They are closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans Day. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
- If you would like to opt in to free at home testing please see: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.
