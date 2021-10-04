Seeking Nominations for Outstanding Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher Award
Russ Baldwin | Oct 04, 2021 | Comments 0
Are you a teacher or do you know of a teacher who educates students about food and agriculture? Or perhaps that teacher works with students in a school garden or has a creative approach for connecting students to their food, fiber, fuel, and natural resources.
The Colorado Foundation for Agriculture is seeking nominations for its Outstanding Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher Award. The purpose of the award is to recognize Colorado educators who teach students about the importance of agriculture.
The award is open to any Colorado teacher currently engaged in teaching at the preK-12 grade levels. The award will be given based on the teacher’s creative efforts to integrate agriculture into his or her instruction and curricula to increase agricultural literacy. An agriculturally literate person is defined as “one who understands and can communicate the source and value of agriculture as it affects our quality of life.”
District certified teachers that are currently engaged in integrating agricultural concepts into non-agricultural education settings at the preK-12 grade levels are eligible. Applications may be for an individual teacher or a team of teachers working together. Middle and high school agricultural and CTE educators are not eligible for this award.
The winning Colorado teacher will receive a $500 monetary award and have up to $1,500 of his or her related expenses paid to attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom (NAITC) Conference June 28-July 1, 2022 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Please refer to the application for further eligibility and award information.
The deadline for application submission is October 15, 2021. The application may be found online at www.GrowingYourFuture.com or contact Jennifer Scharpe, Colorado Foundation for Agriculture executive director at Info@GrowingYourFuture.com or 970-818-3308.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Education • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: