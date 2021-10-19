Letter to the Editor: A Note of Thanks
Russ Baldwin | Oct 19, 2021 | Comments 0
I would like to thank all those at Prowers Medical Center who helped so much with a recent medical emergency that resulted in an overnight stay.
The ER physician, Dr. Sharon (from Colorado Springs) was excellent, as was our resident surgeon, Christine Bogardus, Radiology and Lab personnel were very helpful and all my caregivers including Gia and Caleb were great.
We are thankful to know first-hand that if an emergency medical need arises, we have a wonderful and competent facility in Prowers Medical Center.
Sincerely,
Gilbert Sprout, DDS (retired)
