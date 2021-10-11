Lamar Chamber Hosting Annual Moonlight Madness
Russ Baldwin | Oct 11, 2021 | Comments 0
Moonlight Madness will be held in Lamar on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 5PM to 8PM. The Lamar Chamber of Commerce will host the annual window decoration contest. Let the Chamber know that you want to be judged. Here are the Prizes:
1st Place, Traveling Trophy, and Advertising in Reals Deals Magazine, and on KVAY.
2nd Place, A beautiful Plaque and a Pizza for you store
3rd Place, A beautiful Plaque
This year, we will have the People’s Choice Award, and you will win a Traveling Trophy to display proudly in your business.
So get ready, and get those windows decorated. The Theme is “Somethin’s a Brewin”.
Call the Chamber to register: 719-336-4379 from 9 AM to 4 PM Monday thru Thursday
