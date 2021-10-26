Colorado Crop Progress/Condition, Week Ending October 24, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Harvest activities continued across the state last week and precipitation was mostly limited to western counties, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
In northwestern counties, isolated moisture was received. Feed supplies remained short and producers were actively purchasing hay. Pasture and rangeland was in mostly poor condition. Producers were feeding cattle due to lack of available grazing and continued to cull cattle in response to drought.
In northeastern and east central counties, harvest activities continued without delay. Corn harvest continued and sorghum harvest also progressed where conditions allowed. Alfalfa harvest was nearly complete for most producers. Sugarbeet harvest continued. County reports noted sunflower harvest also began.
Pasture conditions continued to deteriorate due to lack of moisture. Livestock producers continued weaning activities and were actively culling older or open cows. Dusty conditions also adversely affected livestock.
Winter wheat was emerging better in some areas compared to others, but moisture was greatly needed. In southwestern counties, isolated precipitation was noted. Livestock were being brought off summer pasture.
In the San Luis Valley, potato harvest was complete. High winds were noted and conditions were dry. In southeastern counties, a dry week allowed good harvest progress to be made. Yields for corn and sorghum were varied according to county reports.
Statewide, stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 17 percent short, 64 percent adequate, and 17 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 83 percent average and 17 percent light. Cattle death loss was 61 percent average and 39 percent light.
