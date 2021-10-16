Catherine Lee Mathews – August 7, 1947 – October 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Oct 15, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Catherine Lee Mathews will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Living Covenant Church in Lamar with Pastor Michael Stines officiating.
Per Catherine’s request cremation will take place.
Catherine was born on August 7, 1947 in Colorado to Lowell and Lois (Walker) Hanson and passed away on October 14, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 74.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings Dale Hanson, Ron Hanson and Delores Nelson.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Orie Mathews of the family home in Lamar; children Brian (Judy) Page of Whitehouse, TX, Brenda (Steve) Deason of Lamar, CO, Orie (Teri) Mathews Jr. and Billi (Jeff) Engelhardt of Lamar, CO; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Gary (Verna) Henson of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
