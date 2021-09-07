Jesus Raul Sigala…February 5, 1969 – September 1, 2021
Funeral Services for longtime Prowers County resident, Raul Sigala will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Granada Christian Center, 104 S. Main, Granada, Colorado, 81041. Interment will follow in the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
A beautiful soul taken way too soon, Jesus Raul Sigala, formerly of Granada/Bristol, Colorado passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, in Mexico. He was born on February 5, 1969, to Raul Sigala-Gonzalez and Maria Luisa Sigala.
Raul grew up in Granada and attended Granada School. He was known and loved by many, a very family-oriented man.
Those who knew him would describe Raul as being rough and tough on the outside, but a gentle and generous man on the inside. He had a great passion for the outdoors. If it had anything to do with nature; open waters, camping or fishing, you would find him there. Raul loved to entertain! He enjoyed grilling & barbecues for the entire family. It put a smile on his face to see everyone happy, enjoying a good time. If you were family or a good friend, you know he never missed out on a good party.
Of the many talents he had, his most used skill was that of auto mechanics. Up until his death, this was his career. Family describes Raul as restless…why you may ask? Because he always stayed busy. He was always working on a project, a workaholic for sure! Raul’s dream was to come back to the United States and fish the lakes of Colorado.
A very kind man he was, always willing to help a person in need, even if it took his last dollar. Raul was a cool guy, very social, and liked by many. He had so many friends, all different kinds of friends from all over the states. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his kindness, his passion for the outdoors & his great love for his family.
Raul is survived by his parents; children, Cory Sigala, Alyssa Sigala, Jesse Sigala, and Lillian Sigala; siblings, Elsie Vidaña, Ayde Rodriguez, Cesar Sigala, Noami Sigala, and Sergio Sigala; five grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
