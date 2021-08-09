Tracy Darnell Smith…July 14, 1971 – August 1, 2021
Tracy Darnell Smith was born in Syracuse, KS on July 14, 1971 to Tom and Johnnie Crum. As the second child of four her childhood was filled with long days of playing with her 2 brothers and 1 sister while their parents both worked long hours to support the active family. Tracy herself would often say, “I grew up in a gas station,” which was true as the family owned and operate Cliff’s gas station in Holly, Colorado. It was within this life in the gas station, listening to the stories of the people of the town who came and went, where Tracy gained her brilliant understanding and intense care for people—from all walks of life. It was also within this setting where life was sometimes intense where Tracy learned how to work hard, play hard, and most importantly, love hard. Her roots were deep in Christian faith, patriotism, the measure of hard work and how to be a kind person. Tracy eventually grew into a sweet, but feisty, All-American girl and was passionately involved in cheer leading, dance, band and volleyball as a Wildcat at Holly High graduating in 1989. While in high school she caught the eye of a serious but successful athlete named Glenn Smith. They would become high school sweethearts and would marry on June 2, 1990.
Glenn and Tracy eventually settled in Eads in a little house on the corner of 13th Street and Slater Street. While Glenn spent his days working as the Eads High School Superintendent, Tracy stayed home with their two boys including Garrett who was born in 1991 and Logan who came along three years later in 1994. It was also there in that little house that Tracy started to pursue her passions. She loved talking with people and she loved helping people and making them feel better. What better way to do what she loved than to open up a beauty salon right inside her own home? Tracy soon gained many customers due to extensive talents in the salon, but she kept those customers because of her caring, fun and spirited personality. By 1999 Glenn and Tracy purchased a piece of property located just west of Eads what would prove to be the place Tracy called home for the rest of her life. The property had a cute little house located a few steps away from the main home and it was here where Tracy’s Place was born. The new “Shop,” as it was quickly referred to, allowed Tracy to expand her business and, at the same time, keep her busy family life and professional life separate. In 1999 Tracy and Glenn got their little girl when precious Mariah Rose was born. It would prove to be Mariah, the only girl in the family, that developed her mother’s fun and bright personality, as well as her intense care for people of all walks of life. By growing up in the Shop, just as her mother had in that old gas station in Holly, Mariah heard the stories, developed love for her school, and came to love the community members who came through the door at Tracy’s Place. It was a special place to grow up along side her mother and the people her mother loved.
Tracy also put her heart and soul into the community she came to love. She was a founding board member of the Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center as she had fond memories of growing up in the Holly Theater as a child. She taught Sunday School and volunteered at most summertime Vacation Bible School events. Her faith was strong, and she lived it everyday by example as she cared for the sick, the sad, the lonely and the down and out using her unique personality to encourage them all. She was a fun and passionate mother, demanding her children succeed in what they took on. All three were strong athletes at Eads High School and all three will have post-secondary degrees because their parents supported them in their athletic, academic and personal lives.
Tracy completed her race on August 1, 2021 at her home in Eads with her loving family at her side. Tracy is preceded in death by her beloved father Tom Crum and father in law Larry Smith.
She is survived by her husband Glenn Smith of the family home in Eads, Colorado; sons Garrett (Jena) Smith of Hays, KS and Logan Smith of Lamar, CO; daughter Mariah Smith of Eads, CO; precious granddaughter Parker Smith; mother Johnnie Crum of Holly, CO; sister Brenda (Shane) Goode of Kim, CO; brothers Tim (Neeley) Crum of Holly, CO and Clint (Alicia) Crum of Lamar, CO; mother-in-law Joyce Smith of Holly, CO and many other friends and family members.
Tracy’s lifetime was celebrated on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church, burial followed in the Holly Cemetery. Tracy’s brother-in-law, Pastor Greg Smith and Pastor Mark Imel of the Eads First Christian church officiated the services. Those carrying Tracy to her place of rest were: Marty Miller, Kevin Furton, Elbert Shearer, Alan Watts, Mike Weirich and Keith Crow. Memorial contributions should be made to the Tracy Smith Memorial Fund c/o GN Bank; Box 847; Eads, CO 81036. Friends and family can register online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Visitation and funeral services for Tracy Smith were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
