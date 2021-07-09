Savage Mascot Public Forum Set for Thursday, July 15th
The Lamar School District, Re-2 Board of Education will host a community forum, Thursday, July 15th at 7pm at the Lamar High School Auditorium to discuss options for the school in light of the passage of Senate Bill 21-116, “Concerning the Prohibition of American Indian Mascots in Colorado”.
The bill was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis on June 28th. This law prohibits the use of American Indian mascots by public schools as of June 1, 2022. The bill imposes a fine of $25,000 per month for each month that a school continues to use a mascot after such date, payable to the state education fund.
This community forum is an opportunity to learn more about the law, the activities the Board of Education has engaged in over the last year and the steps the district will need to take over the next year. The board will allow comments to three minutes per individual to provide sufficient time for perspective from all community members interested in speaking,
Specifically, the bill prohibits any K-12 school or institution of higher education in Colorado from using an American Indian mascot after June 1, 2022. A failure to comply would result in a onetime $25,000 fine for the school district or charter school institute and subsequent monthly fines for institutions of higher education. These fines would then be collected in the State Education Fund.
The prohibition does not apply to:
Any agreement that exists prior to June 30, 2021, between a federally recognized Indian tribe (tribe) and a public school, although the tribe has the right and ability to revoke the agreement at any time; any public school that is operated by a tribe or with the approval of a tribe and existing within the boundaries of the tribe’s reservation; The ability of a tribe to create and maintain a relationship or agreement with a public school that fosters goodwill, emphasizes education and supports a curriculum that teaches American Indian history, and encourages a positive cultural exchange. Any such agreement may allow any mascot that is culturally affiliated with the tribe, as determined at the discretion of the tribe’s governing body.
Some schools using Indian mascots have claimed the cost of eradicating logos from publications, uniforms, gym floors and various signage would be cost-prohibitive given the allotted time frame. The National Congress of American Indians state they have been asking for these mascot changes for the past several decades. Some professional sports teams have already made a switch from Indian-oriented mascots as of several years ago.
In 2016, Colorado Governor Hickenlooper called for a Commission to conduct a series of forums in the state for a report on the Study of American Indian Representations in Public Schools. A meeting was held that spring at Lamar Community College for public input.
Highlights from Lamar Meeting, according to the published report:
- A community member stated that he appreciated the Commission coming to visit and doing their own research of the community. Initially, this visit put him on the defensive, but after hearing several Commissioners speak, that is not how he feels now. He had several questions: first, if the major concern is being respectful of American Indian culture, does the community really communicate disrespect and/or did the Commission come across anything intentionally harmful or malicious? Second, he would like to understand where the feeling of disrespect comes from: is it a misunderstanding of the name savages or the logo, or, is it the connection between the name savages and the image of an American Indian?
- A Lamar High School alumnus and former faculty announced to the Commission that they are “in Indian Country now” and that it was “Savage Country.” She attended and taught in the Lamar education system. She is also active in the alumni community and just finished organizing a reunion that was attended by over 350 people. When they sat together at this reunion, singing songs together, praying together, they were “savages.” She asked the Commission if they didn’t think they were proud to be Savages. They are as proud as everyone sitting in the chairs [the Commission]. This is Savage Country to them; their ambulances and fire trucks carry the logo. Anyone who would have anything to say against the savages will hear about it. They are proud people here. If the Commission should get mad at anyone, they should get mad at the media; they are the ones responsible for pushing those stereotypical and offensive images. How is Lamar supposed to learn about tribal history if they cut Colorado History from the curriculum? You need to work on the media and standards of education before solving the mascot question.
- A different community member spoke on her experience in Lamar and with the mascot as a transplant to this area. To those who can’t understand why the Savage name is offensive, to others outside the community, it is embarrassing to be associated with such a name. The term is a slur and is especially offensive when used in connection with American Indians; it means someone is less than human, beast like. Continued use of the mascot makes the town look ignorant.
- Another community member commented that everyone’s feelings get hurt way too easily, including himself. When he first heard about this meeting, his feelings were hurt, but now he doesn’t feel that way. He graduated high school here as well as his children. When the governor visited Lamar a few months back, he asked him if he was going to change their mascot. In no way would he want to demean a child and he has nothing but respect for American Indians. If it weren’t for the Navajo, everyone in America would be speaking Japanese today. He has friends who are Navajo, and to hear them speak their language is beautiful. He has respect for all Indian nations and he doesn’t care what creed or race a person is, if you are a good human, you are a good human. He hopes the Commission feels the same way about the people of Lamar and sees how much they care for this community. He ended his comments by saying that he feels a lot better after hearing the stories of the Commissioners and learn different things.
- A junior at Lamar High School commented that the mascot has been used by generations upon generations of community members. The school does provide a Colorado History curriculum where they learn about some of the heritage of Lamar. He asked the commission, whether any tribe was ever called the savages, and if not, what tribe would that offend then? He also asked if the artwork represented American Indians negatively or if anything other pride was for that name was felt at the school. The title of this year’s yearbook is called “Pride in the Tribe,” which demonstrates how the students feel about this moniker.
After five months of community meetings and discussion, the Commission established four guiding principles that can be taken on by local communities, educational institutions, state agencies and organizations. The four guiding principles that are outlined in the 2016 report include:
- The elimination of derogatory and offensive American Indian mascots, imagery, and names and a strongly recommendation for communities to review their depictions in facilitated public forums.
- The recognition and respect of Tribal sovereignty and a strong recommendation for schools to enter into formal relationships with federally recognized tribe to retain their American Indian imagery.
- The recognition and respect of local control by elected boards of education and an active involvement of local communities, students, and citizens around the topic of American Indian mascots.
- A strong educational focus and outreach.
