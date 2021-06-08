Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending June 6, 2021
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
Warmer weather helped fieldwork and crop emergence advance last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Several crops remained behind last year and the average.
In northeastern counties, spring planting progressed or was completed as areas dried out. According to county reports, increased heat units promoted growth and development, particularly for winter wheat. Conditions were more favorable for alfalfa harvest last week.
Livestock were notably doing well from improved summer pasture conditions. East central counties received isolated moisture and severe weather was observed last week. Considerable concerns remained regarding insect and disease pressure in winter wheat, but county reports noted warmer weather helped decrease chance of stripe rust in areas.
Drought in southwestern counties continued to persist and extremely hot temperatures were observed. County reports noted more producers started cutting alfalfa last week in the district.
In the San Luis Valley, light moisture was received and potato emergence picked up. Damage from prior frost continued to be
noticed in the alfalfa crop. Feed supplies remained very short.
In southeastern counties, good rains continued to support native pasture growth. Fieldwork was delayed due to wet conditions. Some wheat was starting to color in the district.
Stored feed supplies were rated 38 percent very short, 38 percent short, and 24 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 82 percent average and 18 percent light. Cattle death loss was 63 percent average and 37 percent light
