Rhonda Canales…August 1, 1964 – May 4, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 08, 2021 | Comments 0
Visitation for Rhonda Canales will be held rom 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado. Per Rhonda’s request, cremation will take place following her visitation and services will be held at a later date.
Rhonda Jean Canales was born on August 1, 1964 in Las Animas, Colorado to Edward and Patricia Gonzales. She passed away on May 4, 2021 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 56.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Victor Canales of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters, Jessica Peters and Marissa Peters of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Alejandra Jaramillo, Mirasa Robles, Alyssa Jaramillo, Jacob Jaramillo, and Isiaias Robles; father, Edward Gonzales of Las Animas, Colorado; brothers, Robert (Yvette) Gonzales of Westminster, Colorado, David Gonzales of Las Animas, Colorado; sister, Bernadette (Larry) Gilliland of Cherry Creek, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her mother and grandson, Isaac Jaramillo.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: