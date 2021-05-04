Nellie M. Garcia…May 14, 1934 – May 3, 2021
A Mass of Christian Burial for lifelong Holly, Colorado resident Nellie M. Garcia will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly. A Rosary Service will be held prior to the Mass at 9:30 A.M. with Connie and Edward Modecker reciting. A Rite of Committal will be held at the Holly Cemetery.
Visitation for Nellie will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Mrs. Garcia was born on May 14, 1934 at Holly, Colorado to Ben and Alfrieda (Diaz) Martinez and passed away at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado on May 3, 2021 at the age 86.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her two children Ray Anthony and Genet Garcia as well as four siblings; Fernando, Alfonso, Bob and Teresa.
Nellie is survived by her husband Tony of the family home, daughter Rene Dennis of Holly, her grandchildren; Jason Petersen, Logan Petersen and Ashley Williams and her great grandchildren; Heaven, Drayden, Gray and Jorja. Also surviving are her siblings; Art Martinez of Silver City, NM, Angel (Pat) Sanchez of Berthoud, CO, Ben (Peggy) Martinez of Denver, Tony (Vicky) Martinez of Erie, CO and Connie (Edward) Modecker of Mesquite, NV as well as numerous other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Holly Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Service either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
