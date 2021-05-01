MERLE RAY NEUGEBAUER…May 8, 1953 – April 28, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 01, 2021 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Merle Neugebauer will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Per Merle’s request cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later date.
We are guaranteed two dates in life. The date of our first breath and the date of our last. What has more significance is the time in between. The dash between Merle’s two dates was well lived.
Merle was born in Syracuse, Kansas on May 8, 1953 to Henry W. “Hank” and Edna Mae Neugebauer. He was taken home to the family farm and greeted by his siblings. Merle loved going with his dad and grandpa to learn about farming and raising cattle. He attended school in Holly. The rodeo captured his heart as a teen and he started to ride bareback and bulls. He enjoyed going to the dances in Towner with his friends.
He met his bride, Desiree, at the Lamar fair in August of 1969. From there a love grew and he would drive by her school just to see her wave at him out the window. They joined their lives together on August 11, 1973. They lived in Holly on Sunset Lane. He drove a truck for Desiree’s dad hauling water to the oil rigs. Merle helped on the family farm whenever he could. On October 17, 1975 they welcomed their first son, Travis Jay. Three and half years later on May 9, 1979, they welcomed their second son, Justin Randi. Later in 1979, they moved to the family farm north of Holly.
In 1983, Merle surprised Desiree with their new home on County Road JJ. Over the years they put in hard work and made a beautiful home for their family and friends to enjoy. Merle enjoyed having cookouts and inviting family and friends over to enjoy food and visiting. In the late 80’s, Merle and Desiree acquired the family farm. They started farming and raising cattle.
Merle especially loved teaching his sons about farming, cattle, and life lessons. He worked with his sons teaching them how to show steers in 4H. He was very proud of his sons and the men they grew to be. On June 11, 2004 his first grandson was born and Merle gained a new title of “Papa”. This was a very proud moment of his life. His second grandson, Walker Holden, was born on August 12, 2008. Merle enjoyed watching these two grandsons learn and grow.
Merle passed away April 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; three brothers, Gale Neugebauer, Gilbert Neugebauer, and Kenny Neugebauer; sister, Linda Parker; and niece, Tori Vazquez.
He is survived by his wife, Desiree; sons, Travis (Teri) Neugebauer and Justin Neugebauer; grandsons, Braxton Jay and Walker Holden Neugebauer all of Holly; mother-in-law, Edith Akers of Lamar; brother-in-law, Jeff Akers of Lamar; sister-in-law, Wilma Jean Neugebauer of Bristol; brother-in-law, Steve Parker of Beaver, Oklahoma; many other relatives and close friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
