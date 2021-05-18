Doyle C. Tucker, Jr…January 5, 1940 – May 16, 2021
A celebration of life for former Baca County resident currently of Lamar, Doyle C. Tucker, Jr. will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment for Doyle will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 2:00PM at the Springfield Cemetery in Springfield, Colorado.
Doyle was born on January 5, 1940 at Springfield, Colorado to Doyle Clifford and Evelyn Elisabeth (Osborn) Tucker, Sr. and passed away on May 16, 2021 at his home in Lamar at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Elden Doyle Tucker and his siblings, Delmar Tucker and Theda Keys.
Doyle is survived by his wife, Dawn Tucker of the family home in Lamar, children, Brenda Tucker (Wayne) Mann of Johnson City, TN, Tina (Rick) Ross of Lamar, CO, Troy (Andrea) Tucker of Wray, CO, Daphne (Jeff) Schulz of Boise City, OK, Cheryl (Seth) Carlin of Greenwood, MO and Niesha (Kyle) Goans of Indianapolis, IN; sixteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Priscilla Ann Gehring of Morris, OK, Carl (Joy) Tucker of Dayton, TN and Wayne Tucker of Idabel, OK as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
