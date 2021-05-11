Civic Groups Donations Keep Lamar Sitting Pretty

| May 11, 2021 | Comments 0

Sue Tecklenburg, Mildred Sharp, Nancy Idler, Janice Guihen, Judy Turpin and back row, Kathy Anderson and Nina Denman

 

Members of two local sororities, Laureate Rho and Beta Sigma Phi recently provided funding for two benches which have been set up at the two main playgrounds in Willow Creek Park.  These are gifts that will keep on giving, season in and season out.

Turpin, Anderson and Guihen at East Playground Bench Site

Both benches are in close proximity to the playground equipment on the west and east sides of the park, providing some relief for the legs and backs of parents and grandparents who accompany their children to the park and want a nearby place where they can sit, watch and enjoy the youthful antics of their offspring.

Judy Turpin remarked, “Our thanks go out to Rick Akers and his Parks and Recreation Department.  We made the donations, but his organization made the purchases for us and handled all the installation.  We’re grateful for their assistance.”

Filed Under: City of LamarFeaturedPublic SafetyRecreationYouth

About the Author: