Brenda S. Barrow…December 17, 1960 – May 12, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 14, 2021 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Granada/Carlton resident, Brenda S. Barrow will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Sunnyslope Cemetery in Bristol, Colorado with Pastor Paul Floyd and Ian DeBono co-officiating.
Visitation for Brenda will be held from 9:00AM until 12:00PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Brenda was born on December 17, 1960 at Pueblo, Colorado to Leslie Eugene and Stella Emilia (Monette) Carter and passed away on May 12, 2021 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 60.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Stella Carter; father and mother-in-law, A.D. and Patty Barrow, infant grandson Aden Eric Cope, and brother-in-law Billy Fagan.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Rick Barrow of the family home in Lamar; children, Janicka Pete of Granada, Kendra Buchanan of Lamar, Linzee Buchanan of Syracuse, KS, Michael (Kayla) Buchanan of Kit Carson, CO, Jaileen (Colby) Turner and Rian Barrow both of Lamar; siblings, Sandra (Johnny) Griné of Raton, NM Keith (Debra) Carter of Pueblo West, CO, Leanna (Junior) Baca of Granada and Arvenia (Kelly) Morris of Lamar, grandchildren, Alice Shaelea Pete, Thomas Layton Pete, Wyatt Henry Pete, Derick Alexander Gallegos, Jenea LeeAnn Gallegos, Madilynn RaeAnn Cope, Alexis Renea Worsley, Jakenzee Juliana Worsley, Anelyse Aurele Thompson, Joshua Jackson Thompson, Ainsley Renee Buchanan, Easton Jace Buzzard, Raegan Elizabeth, Casen Lloyd and Hudson Luke Turner and sisters-in-law, Vickie (Jerry) Kline and Pam (Ron) Batterton. She is also survived by her uncle Ernie Monette of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: