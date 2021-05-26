Bonnie Miller…July 1, 1932 – May 24, 2021
Russ Baldwin | May 26, 2021 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie Miller will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Victor Raj officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Per Bonnie’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
Bonnie Jean (Chizek) Miller passed away on May 24, 2021 in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 88. She was born in rural Marion County, Kansas, on a hot summer day, July 1, 1932 to a faithful Czechoslovakian family of farmers, along with four siblings. She lived a very simple, humble life focusing on service to others and dedicating herself to loving the Lord, her husband, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She attended a one room schoolhouse, graduated from Romana High School, and attended Dental Assistant school in Hutchinson, Kansas. In 1950 at her cousin’s wedding, she met a young man from Colorado, Bill Miller. When he returned from military service in Germany during the Korean Conflict, they were united in marriage and this young spunky Kansas girl became a colorful Colorado woman. To this union were born eight children: Tim (Tammy) Miller, Nancy (Bill) Long, Cynthia (Phil) Quarles, Loret Davey, Michael Miller, Regina (Steve) Brorman, Monica (Scott) Cox, and Anthony (Angie Thatcher) Miller. Seventeen special people called her Grandma Miller and she was a Great Grandma to 29. The door to her home and heart was always open, offering the best meals, support, and advice to her family and friends. She enjoyed her job working for Bent County Public Health as a technician with the Women, Infant and Children Program (WIC). When she retired, she became a Meals-on-Wheels volunteer, delivering meals to the homebound for over 30 years. Bonnie also treasured visiting the homebound as a Eucharistic Minister. Tuesdays were reserved for coffee with a group of golden girls and she made many friends as a weekly volunteer at the St. Mary’s Nearly New Thrift Store.
Bonnie always had a sweet, Kind smile, was gracious, gentle and compassionate, and willing to lend a hand to anyone and anywhere she could. She lived by her motto: Do unto others as you would have them do to you.
