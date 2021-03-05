Prowers County Farm Bureau Hosting March 20th Meat-In
Russ Baldwin | Mar 05, 2021 | Comments 0
Free food will be provided by the Prowers County Farm Bureau at two locations on Saturday, March 20th, a counter-point to a recent declaration of holding meatless meals throughout Colorado on that day.
Servings will be held at the Lamar Welcome Center Parking Lot from noon to 2pm, featuring hamburgers and hot dogs. The same day, Reyman’s Grocery in Holly will host the event from 4pm to 6pm will pulled pork on the menu.
Donations for the local 4-H and FFA groups will be accepted. For more information, contact Garrett Mauch at 688-9787.
Rancher’s Supply in Lamar and La Junta is also offering free bbq that Saturday from their Lamar and La Junta locations beginning at 11:30am.
