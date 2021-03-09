Marjorie “Marge” Dee Creech…December 28, 1938 – March 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 09, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Marjorie Dee Creech, affectionately known to her family and friends as Marge, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery.
A closed casket come and go visitation to greet the family will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 2:00PM until 4:30PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Marge was born on December 28, 1938 at Holly, Colorado to Chester and Erma D. (Marriott) Allenbaugh and passed away on March 6, 2021 at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado at the age of 82.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelli Creech; grandson, Evan Mauck and brother Maynard Allenbaugh.
Marge is survived by her husband, Charles Creech of the family home in Lamar; daughters, Jodi (Sherman) Mauck of Merino, CO, Kami (Daren) Peterson of Cave Creek, AZ and Delane (Shannon) Rushton of Holly, CO; grandchildren, Jared Mauck, Shane Baum, Erin Schwartz and Jordon Schwartz, Sheridan Rushton, Stetson (Alyssa) Rushton, Jarett Rushton and great-grandchildren, Jolee Schwartz and Blake and Cason Rushton. She is also survived by her siblings, Carole Petersen of Woodward, OK, LaVonda (John Golden) Cathcart of Holly, CO, Roxanne (Bill) McManess of Dodge City, KS and Claude (Kammie) Cathcart of Holly, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marge Creech Memorial Fund for the Holly Blue Grass Festival, Granada Cemetery and/or the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. Services for Marge will be streamed live on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook Page.
