Lisa Diane Hampton…April 13, 1954 – March 22, 2021
Lisa Diane Hampton, (Winters) died unexpectedly on March 22nd, 2021 in Peyton, Colorado at the age of 66.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Rick M. Hampton; children, Mark Avery Perkins and Ashley Renee Nowak; grandchildren, Brayden, Holden, and Hailey Perkins, and Caragynn, Felicity, Jewel, and Colin Nowak; siblings, Michael Winters, Paula Anderson, Toby Winters and Celia Ann Laurich. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Winters.
Lisa was born on April 13th, 1954 in Lamar, Colorado to Lawrence and Elizabeth Winters. She graduated from Lamar High School (Class of ’72) and later Colorado State University with a degree in Psychology. After graduation, Lisa began her long career of public service. She worked for the State of Colorado, as well as Pueblo County where she spent the last twenty years as a Caseworker. Lisa was dedicated to her work and the opportunities she had to better the lives of children and their families. She retired in 2019.
Lisa was kind, thoughtful and compassionate. She was funny. She could most often be heard talking about her grandchildren. Lisa was passionate about her family, her grandchildren. Lisa touched countless lives and gave so much of herself to help others. She will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. with a reception to follow at 11128 Pemble Ct, Peyton Colorado 80831. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lisa’s life.
