Lamar Chamber Hosts Friday Donuts at Oquist Family Chiropractic
Russ Baldwin | Mar 09, 2021 | Comments 0
Break out the donuts and celebrate as it’s the end of the week and board members from the Lamar Chamber of Commerce are visiting the staff at Oquist Family Chiropractic at 401 South Main Street in Lamar.
The small event is just a way of chamber board members to keep in touch once a week with various chamber members.
Oquist Family Chiropractic is open from 8am to 5pm, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 8am to 1pm on Friday. Their phone number is 336-6800.
(Pictured:) Jessica Shatto, Owner Sean Oquist, Cathy Matthews, Curtis Canopin (massage therapist). Not pictured: Angel Sneller and Maranda Foster (massage therapist) Chamber Directors: Mel Marcum and Joe Zapata.
