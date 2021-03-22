Julian Ybarra…June 19, 1942 – January 3, 2021
A combined graveside memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado residents, Julian Ybarra and Mary Ybarra will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Mary was born on May 27, 1947 at Thorndale, Texas to Celso and Nieves (Pachicano) Ybarra and passed away on November 25, 2014 at Brighton, Colorado at the age of 67.
Julian was born on June 19, 1942 at Thrall, Texas to Selco and Nieves (Pachicano) Ybarra and passed away on January 3, 2021 at Lubbock, Texas at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by his father and siblings, Angelita Ybarra, Mary Ybarra, Louis Ybarra and Jessie Ybarra.
Julian is survived by his wife, Charlene Fierro of Lubbock, TX; children, Daniel Ybarra of Brighton, CO, Richard Ybarra of Midland, TX and Jaime Ybarra of Amarillo, TX, two grandchildren and his mother, Nieves Ybarra. He is also survived by his siblings, Joe Ybarra, David Ybarra, Johnny (Charlotte) Ybarra, Anita (Carlos) Sierra, Esther Ybarra and Margie (Russell) White as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Julian Ybarra Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
