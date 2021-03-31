CSP Investigates 2-Vehicle Crash Involving La Junta Patrol Car
Russ Baldwin | Mar 31, 2021 | Comments 0
The Colorado State Patrol, Troop 2C Office is currently investigating a two vehicle crash involving a City of La Junta Police Department vehicle that occurred in the City of La Junta at approximately 5:55 am.
A 2006 Dodge Charger, driven by Christopher Haugen, age 38, of Las Animas, Colorado was northbound on Harriett Avenue in La Junta at a high rate of speed. The Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at Harriett Avenue and 5th Street, where it struck a City of La Junta Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Lt. Mitchell Zgorzynski. Both Haugen and Lt. Zgorzynski were transported to the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta and treated for minor injuries. Both Haugen and Lt. Zgorzynski were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Haugen is being investigated for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol, and/or drugs.
