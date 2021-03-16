Colorado Crop Progress and Condition Report, Week Ending March 14
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY:
A significant spring storm brought feet of snow to some areas, good rain to others, and improved soil moisture supplies, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Heaviest amounts were reported in northern and eastern counties as well as the high country.
In northeastern counties, producers were carrying out pre-planting fieldwork activities before the storm arrived. Calving and lambing progressed but were adversely impacted by heavy snow in areas. Concerns remained regarding lack of consistent moisture up to this week. A county report noted livestock producers were culling more stock than normal in response to continued drought.
East central counties also received good moisture over the weekend, benefiting winter wheat and soil moisture ahead of spring planting. Winter weather in the area harmed newborn livestock and shortened feed supplies.
In the San Luis Valley, limited fieldwork began around winter weather events. Producers noted soils were drier than normal, but received moisture was beneficial.
Southeastern counties received mostly rain and some snow over the weekend. A county report noted recent moisture benefitted emerging winter wheat, but was notably behind due to prior dry conditions. Local feed supplies were notably short. High winds were also reported.
As of March 12, 2021, snowpack in Colorado was 85 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 78 and 99 percent, respectively.
Stored feed supplies were rated 12 percent very short, 21 percent short, and 67 percent adequate. Sheep death loss was 1 percent heavy, 96 percent average, and 3 percent light. Cattle death loss was 7 percent heavy, 67 percent average, and 26 percent light.
