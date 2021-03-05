Chester William Vetter…April 27, 1937 – December 8, 2020
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley resident, Chester W. Vetter will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Wiley Park. A lunch will follow the memorial service at the Wiley Park. In case of inclement weather, services for Chester will be held at the Wiley Community Center with a lunch to follow. Inurnment has taken place at the Wiley Cemetery in a private family service.
Per Chester’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Chester was born on April 27, 1937 at Denver, Colorado to Floyd Revillo and Ruth Ann (Hayward) Vetter and passed away on December 8, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 83.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Floyd Steven Vetter.
Chester is survived by his wife, Arlene Vetter of the family home in Wiley, CO; children Steven Vetter of Deer Trail, CO, Jill (Wayne) Williams of Wiley, CO and Lee (Saralynn) Vetter of Yuma, CO; grandchildren, Brinden and Garret Williams and Laurynn and Rex Vetter. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Phillips of Springfield, KY as well as many other family members and a host of friends.
