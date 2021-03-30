Chamber Directors Take Donut Friday to Golden Plains Insurance
Russ Baldwin | Mar 30, 2021 | Comments 0
A dozen donuts were served to Golden Plains Insurance this past Friday by members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, part of their weekly campaign to become better acquainted with members in the community.
Golden Plains Insurance provides coverage for numerous areas in your everyday life including personal possessions, home, care, business and even agricultural policies are available. Golden Plains Insurance is at 311 South 5th Street in Lamar and open Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm. Contact them at 336-8292
(photo by Jerry Roseberry)
