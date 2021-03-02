Catherine “Cathy” Sue Jara…January 25, 1961 – February 27, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Mar 02, 2021 | Comments 0
A private family memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Catherine Sue Jara affectionately known as Cathy will be held at a later date.
Per Cathy’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Cathy was born on January 25, 1961 at Des Moines, Iowa to James and Jacqueline Robinson and passed away on February 27, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 60.
She is preceded in death by her son, Mario Jara; sister-in-law, Patty Camacho and cousin Delphina Aries.
Cathy is survived by her spouse, Chris Jara; son, Dustin Jara of Arvada, CO, Ashley (Scott) Hestand and Laura Jara; grandchildren, Shelby, Demetri, Phillip, Matt, Dakota, Jordan, Kassie, Tylor and Kendall, and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Aiden, Conner, Tobias, Maya, Erin, Izzy, Arya, Alysa and River as well as a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: