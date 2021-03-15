Birth Announcements: Vega-/-Danko-/-Brookshire-/-Perez
Shantal Martinez and Rumaldo Vega Jr. of Lamar and Granada, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Tristan Jay Vega at 10:55am at Prowers Medical Center on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Tristan weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 22 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Jaslyn, Jaitren and Jayci Vega. Grandparents: Pat and Julia Martinez, Conni and Rumaldo Vega.
Alana Downey and Pete Danko of Holly, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Ryah June Elizabeth Danko at 12:32am at Prowers Medical Center on February 24, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Ryah weighed six pounds and ten ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Cassidy Danko and Tracen Downey. Grandparents: Elizabethe Jameson, Tim and Sharon Turpin, Pete Danko Jr and Debbie Danko.
Riley and Samantha Brookshire of Wiley, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Willa Brookshire at 11:38am at Prowers Medical Center on February 25, 2021 with Dr. Korkis attending. Willa weighed seven pounds and three ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Renee Brookshire, Ivan Chavez and Isla Chavez. Grandparents: Buddy and Lori Conley, Vicki and Paul Lyons and Joe and Linda Brookshire.
Javier Flores and Guadalupe Perez of Syracuse, Kansas announce the birth of their daughter, Michelle Guadalupe Flores Perez at 10:02am at Prowers Medical Center on March 2, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. Michelle weighed seven pounds and nine ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brother: Javier. Grandparents: Salvador Flores, Alicia Gonzalez, Moyses Perez and Margorita Ramos.
