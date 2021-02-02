Theron K. Hammer…September 7, 1957 – January 31, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 02, 2021 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Lamar resident, Theron K. Hammer will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Theron’s request cremation will take place.
Theron was born on September 7, 1957 at Springdale, Arkansas to Richard Lyle and Vivian Mae (Gibbs) Hammer and passed away on January 31, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his wife by his side at the age of 63.
Theron proudly served his country for 4 years in the Air Force and 2 years in the Army National Guard.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Hammer and sister, Teresa Lane.
Theron is survived by his wife Andrea Hammer of the family home in Lamar; son Jeremy Michael (Catherine) Hammer of Portland, TN, and daughter, Crystal Rose Denton and nephew, Aaron (Jennifer) Lane, five grandchildren and two great-nieces as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance at 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2301, Rogers, AR 72756 or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: